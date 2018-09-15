Senior Resources
Senior Resources is located in the Shepley Building, 1808 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. Hours are 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays. The agency provides services to Muscatine County residents ages 60 or older and programs and activities each month for all seniors. For more information, call 563-263-7292 or 888-667-2026.
Adult Day Center
Senior Resources Adult Day Center provides loved ones with socialization and programs while caregivers complete errands and appointments. Senior Resources also offers bathing and a low-stimulus room. For more information, call 563-263-7292 or 888-667-2026.
Advance Care Planning
Honoring Your Wishes is a community-wide program that helps people create an advance care plan so people can outline their future health care goals. You will then make a written plan that will describe your wishes to others if you cannot communicate. This service is available at no cost for adults ages 18 years or older. Call Senior Resources for more information.
Chore Program
The Chore Program helps seniors ages 60 or older, in Muscatine County, with lawn mowing, snow shoveling and heavy household cleaning. A sliding fee scale is used to calculate the rate. Please call Senior Resource if you have any questions.
Home Repair Program
The Home Repair Program is offered by Senior Resources and helps seniors ages 60 or older, in Muscatine County, to fix or repair minor household problems. A sliding fee scale is used to calculate reimbursement for labor. Please call Senior Resource if you have any questions 263-7292.
Meals on Wheels
Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program consists of a lunch-time meal delivered by volunteers to area seniors who have trouble cooking for themselves, possibly live alone and have no one in the home to cook for them or for someone who has just gotten out of the hospital and needs help temporarily with meals until they get back on their feet. If you would like more information or to sign up for the program, please call Shannon at 563-263-7292 or email to meals@sr-resources.org.
Medical equipment
Senior Resources and sponsor Trinity Episcopal Church are offering the Durable Medical Equipment Lending Closet. The program, which lends medical items free of charge, is available to residents of Muscatine and the surrounding area, but not limited to seniors. Anyone borrowing equipment is asked to sign it out and agree to bring it back. There is no time limit. Items include: bath benches, canes, commodes, crutches, walkers, walkers with wheels and wheelchairs. Donations for this program can be dropped off at Senior Resources, 1808 Mulberry Ave., or Trinity Episcopal Church, 211 Walnut St. Pickups also can be arranged by calling Senior Resources at 563-263-7292 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or Trinity Episcopal Church at 563-263-2177 from 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Friday.
Outreach
The Outreach program helps seniors file paperwork with the state Department of Human Services, gives referrals to other agencies, and makes friendly visits along with other special projects. Available in Spanish. Call Laura at 563-263-7292 for more information.
SHIIP program
Senior Resources offers free and confidential Medicare counseling through its Senior Health Insurance Information Program. This service is offered through the State of Iowa to help people sort through confusing information about Medicare and health insurance. For more information, call Laura at 563-263-7292.
Volunteers needed
Senior Resources is looking for volunteers to deliver Meals On Wheels. We have five routes that go out from Trinity Muscatine hospital Monday-Friday. We have two routes that go out Saturday mornings. The routes take about an hour. For more information call Shannon at 263-7292.