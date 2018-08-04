Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:
Trinity Muscatine
Aug. 6-11
Monday, Aug. 6 — Deanna Fuller, Pam Heidbreder, Mona Onken, Monsanto.
Tuesday, Aug. 7 — Gary Schrock, NCI Jill and Austin, Judy Merritt, Pete DeGabriele.
Wednesday, Aug. 8 — Open, NCI Jill and Austin, HON CR Dist., Musco.
Thursday, Aug. 9 — Linn Lee, Bethany O'Connor, Ann and Pete DeGabriele, Non-Emergency.
Friday, Aug. 10 — MCC, New Choices, Inc., Dean Edelman, Monsanto.
Saturday, Aug. 11 — John Kuhl.
Loaves and Fishes
Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.
Today — Meal served: Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church.
Muscatine Art Center
The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tuesday, Aug. 7 — 10 a.m., Dorothy Thompson; 2 p.m., Sue Muir.
Wednesday, Aug. 8 — 10 a.m., Bill Lindsay; 2 p.m., staff.
Thursday, Aug. 9 — 10 a.m., Janet Kindler; noon, Diane Orr-Kelly; 2 p.m., staff.
Friday, Aug. 10 — 10 a.m., Janet Kennedy; 2 p.m., No Volunteer Available.