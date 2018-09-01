Try 1 month for 99¢

Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:

Trinity Muscatine

Sept. 3-8

Monday, Sept. 3 — Deanna Fuller, Pam Heidbreder, Mona Onken, Monsanto.

Tuesday, Sept. 4 — Gary Schrock,  NCI Jill and Austin, Judy Merritt, Pete DeGabriele.

Wednesday, Sept. 5 — NCI Jill and Austin, NCI Lorette and Adam B., HON CR Dist., Musco.

Thursday, Sept. 6 — Tracy R. and Jeanne P., Bethany O'Connor, Ann and Pete DeGabriele, Non-Emergency.

Friday, Sept. 7 — MCC, New Choices, Inc., Dean Edelman, Monsanto.

Saturday, Sept. 8 — Bob Rogers.

Loaves and Fishes

Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.

Today — Meal served: Trinity Episcopal Church.

Muscatine Art Center

The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday, Sept. 4 — 10 a.m., Dorothy Thompson; 2 p.m., Sue Muir.

Wednesday, Sept. 5 — 10 a.m., Karen Cooney; 2 p.m., staff.

Thursday, Sept. 6 — noon, Diane Orr-Kelly; 2 p.m., staff.

Friday, Sept. 7 — 10 a.m., NVA; 2 p.m., Debbie Burr.

 

