 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lutheran Living's new visiting lodge is a huge success for residents and visitors
0 comments
alert top story

Lutheran Living's new visiting lodge is a huge success for residents and visitors

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Visiting lodge

Lutheran Living in Muscatine added this visiting lodge for guests to visit with residents by appointment. The visitors are socially distant from the resident, but can see each other face-to-face.

 CONTRIBUTED

MUSCATINE — Lutheran Living Senior Campus opened its Visiting Lodge at the first of the year, and it's already a hit.

“People are loving it,” said Kayla Benesiel, community liaison for Lutheran Living, “Our schedules for the lodge are jam-packed.”

It's a small room where visitors can visit with residents, in a social distanced, but face-to-face interaction, indoors.

“Building this was just really important for our residents. Since the pandemic started, we wanted to provide a safe space for our residents and their families and friends to visit during winter months,” Benesiel said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Benesiel said the lodge took a few weeks to build, and was inspired by spaces they found at other facilities online, and the Heart-to-Heart Hut at Sunnybrook.

Upon entering the Lutheran Living facilities, scheduled visitors fill-out a health screening form in the main entryway. They undergo a temperature check before entering the lodge through the front porch door and beginning their half-hour visit. The lodge will also be frequently cleaned and sanitized between visits.

While she’s not sure how long the lodge will stay up, or if it will remain after the pandemic has ended, but Benesiel is not opposed to the lodge remaining.

“I’m sure that if this is the way people want to visit, I think we’ll keep it up for as long as they want us to. It’s still a good alternative and option if people feel like they want to visit without putting others at risk,” she said.

Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Guests call the main desk to schedule their visit, at least 24-hours in advance. For further questions, call Lutheran Living at 563-263-1241.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News