Man accused in fatal Silvis shooting sentenced on Monday

A Rock Island County judge on Monday sentenced to probation a man accused of a fatal 2021 shooting in Silvis.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office initially charged Cordell O. Thomas, now 20, of East Moline with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28, also from Silvis, according to authorities. Police officers found the wounded Akoli when they investigated a report of gunfire at about 4:45 p.m. on May 28, 2021, in the 1400 block of 11th Street. He later died of his injuries.

Thomas, who lived in Silvis at the time of the shooting, accepted a partial plea agreement with prosecutors on Aug. 1 and, as a result, entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder, according to county court records.

A person making an Alford plea does not admit guilt but acknowledges a conviction is likely at trial.

On Monday, Rock Island County Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced Thomas to four years of probation with credit for time served in the Rock Island County Jail, according to court records.

There was a mitigation hearing ahead of the sentencing, according to court records.

During such hearings, judges are presented with information meant to help them decide the appropriate sentence.

At Monday’s hearing, that information included arguments from the prosecution and defense, victim impact statements and a presentence investigation report, court records state.

Presentence investigation reports provide background information on defendants awaiting sentencing.

Akoli, who lived in the 1500 block of 11th Street, was charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly biting Thomas on April 30, 2021. Thomas’ address is listed in the 1400 block of 11th Street.

On May 5, 2021, Akoli pleaded guilty in the misdemeanor case and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, court records state. As part of the sentence, Akoli was to have no contact with Thomas.

In court documents related to the shooting case, Steve Hanna, Thomas’ attorney, argued that Thomas was at his residence when Akoli entered his home without permission. Thomas told Akoli to leave, but Akoli refused and attacked Thomas, who then shot Akoli in self-defense.