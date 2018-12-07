Try 1 month for 99¢

FORT MADISON, Iowa — A man has been convicted of leaving the scene after his girlfriend leaped to her death from his car in southeast Iowa.

Lee County court records say 29-year-old Damian Hamann was found guilty Wednesday of leaving the scene of a fatal crash. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Hamann told investigators that 20-year-old Sadie Alvarado jumped from his car on Aug. 5 in rural Lee County as they were arguing. He drove home to Morning Sun but went back later to look for her.

Her body was found by a passer-by. An autopsy report shows she suffered blunt force injuries after her leap and had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Alvarado lived in Muscatine.

