Menards temporarily bans children and pets within stores to prevent COVID spread

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Menards has decided to temporary prohibit children under 16 from entering the store. According to the Menards website, any person who looks younger than 16 will be asked to show identification.

Pets will also no longer be allowed into the store, however service animals are still permitted.

“It was a decision that came down from our home office,” said Darrell Weden, a manager at the Muscatine Menards. This decision came from the need to protect their customers as well as an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The main thing is just for the safety of the community,” Weden said, “Obviously this virus is pretty widespread, and whatever Menards can do to try to minimize its spread, we’re going to do it.”

Weden added that it is “too soon” to tell whether or not this decision is going to affect business at all. However, Menards isn’t expected to close any time soon, due to the products they sell.

“We are absolute an essential business,” Weden said, “All of our team members are focusing on staying open and serving those who need us.”

During the COVID-19 situation, Menards will continue having temporary changes in their hours in order to allow extra time for cleaning and sanitizing. Currently, the store is now open Mondays through Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.