Mississippi Valley Blood Center encourages people to give blood

“We are adjusting to the situation as it comes… We will be very responsive and on top of the game, so to speak, should there be more widespread rates of infection in parts of our service region.”

Winn said those who wish to donate should make appointments instead of walking in, to allow for social distancing. This can be done by calling (563) 359-5401 or through the Mississippi Valley website or app.

“If we have too many people walk in at the same time, then we have too many people than we’d want to have in our donation center,” Winn explained, “Even though you’re coming to give blood, we still want to maintain appropriate social distancing.”

Appointments also help manage donor flow, assuring that the center has a steady income of donations throughout the weeks of the pandemic.

“Having a walk-in can not only create an issue of spacing between donors, but also a shelf life issue of that donation from the day it’s made,” Winn said, “We want to make sure we have a blood supply that’s good for the long haul, whatever that’s going to mean for this pandemic.”

The center is asking screening questions to assure the donor isn't at risk of having COVID-19, and is checking everyone's temperatures.