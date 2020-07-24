Muscatine and Scott counties are having a good growing season

Muscatine and Scott Counties are in the “D-Zone”, where temperatures have been a bit dryer than normal, but not enough to damage to crops. “We started out the year with really good slow moisture,” he said. “A lot of people have gotten some of the rains and things like that, and so with that, we’ve got good slow moisture in most places around Muscatine and Scott Counties.”

Temperatures have also been good for corn pollination without actually damaging the corn, and due to the crops being planted on time, the corn will be able to dry naturally in the field instead of being wet during harvest.

“We get concerned once it gets above 92 degrees or so,” Schmitt said, “and we are looking at the potential for those temperatures next week for a few days, but we’ve really not had much of that.” Unless the weather becomes extremely hot and dry, Schmitt says that the yield from this year’s harvest should be better than the one from 2019. “I anticipate that some of the harvest frustrations we had last year will not occur this year.”

Schmitt said conditions have been good, but not perfect. A warmer May and June would have helped, as would a cooler than normal July and August to extend the grain filling period, assuring larger and plumper corn kernels.