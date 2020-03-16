Muscatine businesses are feeling the impact of Covid-19

MUSCATINE — With COVID-19 spreading across the U.S., empty shelves and empty tables are becoming a common sight in Muscatine.
People worried they may be quarantined at home are stocking up on toilet paper, bottled water, rice or noodles, bread and more. Muscatine stores are having a hard time keeping up with the demand.
“We may have limited quantities available on certain items due to increased demand,” said Christina Gayman, Director of public relations for Hy-Vee. “However we are working closely with our suppliers to make sure we have enough supplies on hand to meet our shoppers’ needs.”
She are reaching out beyond traditional supply channels and increasing stocking efforts.
Gayman said Hy-Vee has new health protocols, such as closing all self-serve food areas, with self-serve buffets moved behind the counter and only pre-packaged or plastic utensils offered, and temporarily stopping their free sample program. Sanitizing will also be increased and frequent throughout the store, with there being an extra focus put on door handles, restrooms and other high-touch areas.
Along with sanitation efforts, Wal-Mart has also reduced hours temporarily to help slow any possible COVID-19 spread. The store known for being open 24/7 will now only be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting this week.
“Product availability has declined, just because everybody has been buying in bulk… We can’t order right now because of the situation, so we’re just working on keeping things on shelves as best we can,” said Sloan Murray, assistant manager for the Muscatine Walmart.
While some are braving the crowds to try and stock up, more people are staying home, leading to local restaurants seeing a decrease in business. Jill Walter, who manages Riverside Diner on 2nd Street, said the restaurant missed out on the usual Sunday rush due to many church services being cancelled.
“Sales are definitely down,” she said, “Today has been up and down, so I guarantee today’s not going to be as much as we normally make on a daily basis.”
With so much downtime, Walter and her team have put extra work into their sanitation efforts, making sure to clean booths, tables, menus, condiments and condiment caddies, and more.
“Even after they do their shift, I tell them to make sure to keep wiping the menus and ketchup bottles,” Walter said.
While she is hoping to stay open, Riverside Diner doesn’t have a delivery license, so should Iowa follow in Illinois’ lead of closing restaurants and stores, she would have to close completely. “It will probably hurt business a lot. I’m sure it’s going to hurt a lot of us down here, or even uptown.”
Mike Kleist, owner of Boonie’s on the Avenue, is also planning on closing should the governor recommend it – which he is expecting within the next couple days. “We’re not going to open and just do carryout. It just doesn’t make sense to have people back there working. If they ask us to close, we’ll close.”
While business at Boonie’s is continuing as usual despite a lull in customers, with extra effort directed to cleaning, Kleist sees temporary closing as an opportunity to make changes such as redoing the menu and deep cleaning the restaurant. He also doesn’t expect to be too hurt by a temporary closure, due to the support that the community gives him and his team, though he hopes that his fellow downtown restaurant owners are able to survive it.
“We’ll use our time cleaning and preparing for when we re-open, and we’ll look forward to being busy,” Kleist said, “If we’re not going to be busy, I don’t want to be open. I’m a proud person, I want to be successful and look like we’re doing well at all times. Without traffic, I don’t want to be open anyway.”