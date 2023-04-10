According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa, Duncan used cellphones and Facebook from February 2022 to September 2022 to communicate with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old child. During the conversation Duncan attempted to employ, use, persuade, entice or coerce the person he believed was a child to capture and send images and video of the child engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He also attempted to get the child to travel to his location or meet at an agreed location for the purpose of engaging in sexually explicit conduct and to engage in commercial sex acts. Duncan also sent the person he was communicating with sexually explicit images and video.