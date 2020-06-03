Muscatine County postpones annual county fair, looking ahead to 2021

However, while events such as Fair Stock Car Races, Tractor Pull and the carnival may not be able to be enjoyed until 2021, there’s still some good news.

During fair week — July 15 to July 19 — the Muscatine County Fair plans on holding virtual fair-related events on their social media pages. Currently, it is unknown what these events would entail.

Muscatine County 4-H is also planning on allowing 4-H youth to still have a chance to exhibit what they’ve learned at a later date this year. Once a date and a plan of action have been decided, youth and families in the program will receive further information on it.

While July 2020 tickets will not be accepted in 2021, those who have already purchased tickets are allowed to get a refund and may do so by notifying the fair office by July 31.

However, they encouraged the public to consider their ticket or sponsorship purchases as “donations”, in order to help them recoup loses from not being able to have the fair this year. In 2019, the fair made about $100,000 in revenue, which was about a 20% increase from 2017.