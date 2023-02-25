MUSCATINE — As she waited for the Democrat candidate seeking the presidency to enter the room at Muscatine Community College, Betty McMahon thought of all the things she had heard about the dark horse contender who was not well known outside of his home state of Georgia.

She had heard from her husband that he strongly supported the growing civil rights movement in the Democratic Party, which left many segregationists in the party feeling betrayed. He had served in the Georgia State Senate and then as governor. Still, in the Iowa caucus, he was competing against 16 other candidates, most of whom had greater name recognition than did he. It led to Carter putting an emphasis on his name, which he did as he entered the room.

“Hi! My name is Jimmy Carter,” he said with his pleasant southern drawl. “I’m running for president.”

At that moment, he had McMahon’s vote. Plenty of other people’s as well, as he swept the Iowa Caucus of 1976 and went on to gain the Democratic nomination. He would narrowly beat incumbent President Gerald Ford and become the 39th president of the United States.

McMahon and her friend Mary Ann Schepers were active in the Muscatine County Democrats at the time. They remember Carter visiting Muscatine many times during the caucus. During that time they became friends with the Carters, having many discussions about things ranging from current events to what was happening in the community.

It was after the campaign was over they got their biggest surprise. As part of a promise to Iowans made during the caucus for Iowa’s support, he invited 35 people from Iowa to his first State of the Union Address on Jan. 19, 1978. McMahon and Schepers were on the guest list.

The two found ornate invitations mailed to them. The two accepted the invitation to Washington, D.C. for the event, flying there one day and back the next.

“It was quite a deal,” McMahon said. “The Secret Service came and checked on us. I found out later my husband could have gone. We thought he couldn’t go.”

When they arrived, there was an “unusual snow” for Washington, D.C. and many things were stopped that night. The two checked into their hotel prior to the event.

“First of all you had to decide what to wear,” Schepers said. When asked what she did wear, she commented “I don’t remember.”

As they approached the White House, they had to have their invitations ready. The Secret Service agents had a list of all the people invited. As other guests arrived, McMahon and Schepers were given a tour of the White House.

Guests at the address remained in a special room at the White House, where they watched the speech on a monitor. After the event, there was a reception where the Marine Band played. There was a reception line where the Carters greeted the guests before dinner. They also danced with the guests during the evening. All the officials from Iowa attended the event.

“It made you feel like all the hours and hard work and telephone calls and miles you put on your car finally was worth it,” Schepers said. “Finally you had someone who was in there and appreciated it.”

Both remember the Carters as being gracious people who treated others well. Schepers recalled the southern charm, and said even if the Carters hadn’t liked someone, they still treated them with respect.

“And it isn’t fake,” McMahon said. “It is the way they are.”

McMahon commented that current President Joe Biden, to her, is “Jimmy Carter the Second.” She said neither Biden nor Carter is given credit for the achievements they had made. Schepers said she felt Carter had a hard time as president because he was not one of the insiders.

The next day, the two returned to Muscatine, promising to remember the presidential speech they had been part of.

“It was a long night,” McMahon said. “A beautiful night. One that I will never forget.”

Earlier this week, Carter, 98, entered hospice care in his home in Plaines, Georgia. His two friends from Muscatine were sorry to hear that and can only wish he isn't suffering.

In thinking of her friend, Schepers remembers a time she took her son Eric to a caucus event. As the members of the Muscatine County Democrats were setting up, Eric sat at the back of the room at a desk eating candy corn and coloring. Arriving early, Carter saw the boy, walked over and asked for piece of candy. Eric refused. Later before Carter left, he told Eric “I like a man who makes up his mind and sticks to it.”

Stanley Center for Peace and Security CEO Keith Porter interviewed Carter twice – once in 1995, which can be heard at https://archive.org/details/RTFM-Comm-951024, and once in 2001, which can be heard at https://stanleycenter.org/common-ground/carter-reflects-middle-east-conflict/.