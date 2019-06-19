MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man has died after an incident at a Wilton steel manufacturer over the weekend.
Eric Connor, 29, died Monday afternoon at UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island. Connor was a contracted worker at Gerdau Ameristeel when an incident occurred.
The Muscatine County Medical Examiner's office is working the case with the Rock Island Coroner's office. Muscatine County Investigator Rich Hines confirmed the identification of the body and date of death. Hines said there have been no determinations about cause of death and may not be for some time.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Wednesday that an autopsy had been completed but the results of the autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.
Gustafson said that the OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also is investigating Conner's death.
Muscatine Fire was dispatched just after 8 a.m. Saturday to Gerdau, 1500 W. 3rd St., Wilton, for a report of a person not awake or breathing. Wilton Police also responded before EMS took over.
Connor was taken to Trinity Muscatine and later transferred to Trinity Rock Island for advanced care.
Connor was a member of Painters Local 676 in Rock Island. A spokesperson for the union said they were just learning of he death and had no comment at this time.
According to the electronic records of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Gerdau has had two incidents involving injuries since 2012.
At 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2017, an employee was moving material to control the inflow of water. The water entered the slag pit under the furnace causing an explosion. The loader cab caught fire, and two employees were hospitalized when they were burned. The company was fined $4,500.
At 9 p.m. on June 6, 2012, three employees, an electrical engineer and two electricians were burned in a flash arc fire, according to OSHA electronic records. One of the electricians suffered burns to 55 percent of his body. The company was fined $25,000.
