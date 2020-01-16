Muscatine murder case to be featured on NBC's Dateline

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine law firm will be featured in an episode of NBC's Dateline on Friday.

The episode, which airs at 8 p.m., centers on the 2019 trial of Annette Cahill, tried twice for the second-degree murder of her boyfriend, Corey Wieneke, in 1992.

Clemens A. Erdahl and Elizabeth A. Araguas from Nidey Erdahl Pilkington Meier & Araguas, PLC represented Cahill, of Tipton, who was tried twice. Her first trial in March 2019 ended in a hung jury. In September 2019, the jury found her guilty of second-degree murder after three days of jury deliberations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wieneke was found beaten to death in his West Liberty home. Prosecutors argued Cahill, then-29, and Wieneke, 22, had an intense romantic relationship for about a year before Wieneke's death, and during an argument over an alleged affair, she killed him with a baseball bat. Cahill's lawyers argued there was no physical evidence to connect Cahill to the crime scene or the murder weapon. The cold case went active again in 2017 after a woman said when she was 10, she overheard Cahill confess to the crime.

Cahill has an appeal pending before the Iowa Supreme Court. Araguas is still her lawyer, but Erdahl died from an apparent heart attack on Oct. 2, 2019.