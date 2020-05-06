Muscatine Pearl Valley becomes county's third long-term care facility to have a COVID-19 outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has become the latest long-term care (LTC) facility in the state to have an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the official Iowa COVID-19 website, Muscatine Pearl Valley has had 33 cases of COVID-19 so far.

This is the third long-term care facility in Muscatine County to have an outbreak. Wilton Retirement Community and Lutheran Living Senior Campus each have had 31 cases of COVID-19 as of May 6. In Iowa, there have been 29 long-term care facilities with outbreaks, with residents and staff being affected by the virus.

Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Centers of Iowa has nine other facilities across the state. Pearl Valley had yet to provide a requested statement as of Wednesday afternoon.

As part of the new TestIowa program, COVID-19 testing for nursing home staff in Muscatine and Louisa counties was offered by the Iowa Department of Public Health on April 29 and April 30.

It was the hope of both Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson that this would help prevent further facility outbreaks in the counties, which would in turn protect their counties’ most vulnerable as well as the essential workers that staff these facilities.