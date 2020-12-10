Muscatine Police K9, Dino, to receive new body armor through donation

MUSCATINE – Muscatine Police Department's K9 officer is receiving the gift of body armor.
Dino, a 23-month-old half-Belgian Malinois and half German Shepard, is from the Netherlands. He and his handler, Officer Jacob Walker, trained at Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana for one month, where Dino learned narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension. Dino began patrolling in August.
“(Dino) is pretty high intensity, pretty high strung with a high drive,” Walker said,. “He’s always ready to go, ready to play and ready to work.”
Dino will receive a bullet and stab proof protective vest, purchased through a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and sponsored by Lincolnwood Training Club for German Shepherd Dogs. The vest will have the training club’s name embroidered on it.
“They’ll be ordering his vest at the end of the month, and then it should be here I think probably around the end of February or March,” Walker said.
The two other K9s have received vests through this organization.
Formed in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity that focuses on providing bullet and stab proof protective vests, as well as other tools and protection for working dogs like Dino.
“We just go online and fill out an application, and as long as he meets all the criteria – he’s currently employed, active with the police department and 20 months old or older – then they essentially have donations where they fund us for a vest and then they send it to us so that we actually get it free of charge, which is really nice,” Walker said.
The vests are custom made to fit each dog and are valued at $1,700 to $2,200 each.
“I think it’s a pretty awesome program, and we’re very fortunate and thankful for what Vested Interest in K9s has done for us up to this point,” Walker said. “I think a lot of people know that for departments everywhere, it’s pretty hard to get funded and our budgets are pretty small, so it’s nice to have organizations like this that are there to help us out and not only give us the opportunity to keep our communities safe, but keep our K9 partners just as safe as we keep our human partners and co-workers safe.”
To make a donation to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. or to learn more about their charity or upcoming events, visit www.vik9s.org. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, Massachusetts 02718.
