Muscatine Police K9, Dino, to receive new body armor through donation

MUSCATINE – Muscatine Police Department's K9 officer is receiving the gift of body armor.

Dino, a 23-month-old half-Belgian Malinois and half German Shepard, is from the Netherlands. He and his handler, Officer Jacob Walker, trained at Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana for one month, where Dino learned narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension. Dino began patrolling in August.

“(Dino) is pretty high intensity, pretty high strung with a high drive,” Walker said,. “He’s always ready to go, ready to play and ready to work.”

Dino will receive a bullet and stab proof protective vest, purchased through a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and sponsored by Lincolnwood Training Club for German Shepherd Dogs. The vest will have the training club’s name embroidered on it.

“They’ll be ordering his vest at the end of the month, and then it should be here I think probably around the end of February or March,” Walker said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two other K9s have received vests through this organization.

Formed in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity that focuses on providing bullet and stab proof protective vests, as well as other tools and protection for working dogs like Dino.