{{featured_button_text}}
Trees Forever

Trees Forever

Thirty-nine Iowa communities will be a little bit greener thanks to $105,000 in tree-planting grants from Alliant Energy and Trees Forever’s Branching Out partnership.

Communities applied for grants up to $5,000 to fund new trees that will add beauty and save energy. Many of the planting projects will also help replace trees destroyed by the emerald ash borer or by storms – including Marshalltown, where the 2018 tornado devastated many of the city’s trees.

In addition to the funds, communities also receive tree-planning support from Trees Forever. A tree expert helps communities select the best species for their area and then assists in creating a care and maintenance plan to make sure the new trees have long and healthy lives.

This is the 29th year that Alliant Energy and Trees Forever have partnered to offer the Branching Out tree-planting program.

Several communities planted their trees this spring, with many more plantings planned for the fall. To learn more about the program, go to alliantenergy.com/branchingout.

Community Grant Project

  • Columbus Junction $2,000.00 Planting around the buildings at Carson Chin Baptist Church
  • Muscatine: $2,500.00 Planting at public building, street trees
  • Wapello: $250.00 Planting at North Park campground

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments