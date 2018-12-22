Anna Mae Noll Thank You
The family of Anna Mae Noll wishes to thank their friends and relatives for the generous outpouring of love and concern that has been shown to them during the past few weeks. Thank you for the hugs, prayers, cards, flowers and food gifts we were blessed to receive. A special thank you to Pastor David Wittman who officiated. And more thanks to the Spangler Chapel Women and the 150th Street Neighbors who cooked, served and donated food for the funeral meal. Through this loss we feel great love.
The Anna Mae Noll Family
