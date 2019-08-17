{{featured_button_text}}
Marvin and Mickie Hinrichs

A 60th wedding anniversary reception for Marvin and Mickie Hinrichs will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Muscatine Church of Christ, 3603 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. All friends and relatives are invited. 

