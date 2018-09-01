Bermel 65th Anniversary
Albert and Rosemary Bermel, Muscatine, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 6.
They will celebrate with a family dinner hosted by their children on Sunday, Sept. 16 at Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church, Muscatine.
Rosemary Blaesing and Albert Bermel were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church by Father Schoenfelder on Sep. 6, 1953.
Bea Angell was the maid of honor for her sister and Paul Bermel was the best man for his brother.
The couple are the parents of seven children, Betty (Jim) Burch, Chris Luebbert, Mike (Cathy) Bermel, Dan (Penny) Bermel, Judy (Kim) Bartling, Sue Miller (Jason Boldt) and Shelly (Joe) Corman. They have 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Albert farmed in Sweetland Township his whole life. After retirement from farming, he sold Asgrow Seed for 32 years.
Rosemary was a housewife raising their family. When the three youngest were the only ones home she started selling Avon for 31 years.
