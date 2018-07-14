Virginia Drinkall 90th birthday
Please join the family of Virginia Drinkall in celebrating her 90th birthday. An open house will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in the Fellowship Hall of Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine. No gifts, please. Virginia does enjoy greeting cards.
Virginia married Dale Drinkall in 1950. He passed away in 2009. They had three children, Terry (Joanne) Drinkall, Sheryl (Gary) Sanders and Deb (Daniel) Giesler. Virginia is proud of her seven grandchildren, two step-grandsons, and adores her nine great-grandchildren. Virginia also admires her many nieces and nephews. Virginia enjoys reading a good mystery, activities and travel sponsored by the Ambassadors Club and spending time with her family.
