Beverly Warren
Beverly Warren, Rock Island, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner on July 27.
Beverly was born in 1928 to Alvie and Helen McIntyre, Muscatine. She graduated from Muscatine High School.
She married Donald Warren and together they raised six children, Craig, Christine, Robin, Karen, Brett and Darren. Donald passed away in 1990.
Beverly is blessed with 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is a member of First Presbyterian Church, East Moline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.