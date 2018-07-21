Try 1 month for 99¢
Beverly Warren, Rock Island, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner on July 27.

Beverly was born in 1928 to Alvie and Helen McIntyre, Muscatine. She graduated from Muscatine High School.

She married Donald Warren and together they raised six children, Craig, Christine, Robin, Karen, Brett and Darren. Donald passed away in 1990.

Beverly is blessed with 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is a member of First Presbyterian Church, East Moline.

