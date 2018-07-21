Mary Alice (Raub) McCleary
Mary Alice (Raub) McCleary will celebrate her 85th birthday with a family dinner and card shower.
Mary was born Aug. 10, 1933, on a farm in Muscatine County, Iowa. She attended a country one-room schoolhouse until fifth grade. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1953.
On March 27, 1954, Mary married Kenneth "Butch" McCleary. They were married for 53 years before he passed away.
Mary worked in the West High School office for 13 years from 1968-1981. For 14 years she worked in medical records at Illini, St. Luke's and then Genesis from 1989-2003. She thoroughly enjoyed these years and all the monthly get-togethers with the girls. Mary loves doing counted cross stitch, embroidery, reading, playing cards and being with her family.
Her children are Connie Britcher, Judy (Ken) Jones, Monty (Peggy) McCleary and T.J. (George) Britcher Sr.; grandchildren are Jillian (Krystin) Angelo, Terrence (Jill) McCleary, Christopher McCleary and Katie and Archie Britcher; great-grandchildren are Justin and Juliana Angelo; Allison, Dylan and Drew McCleary; and Serenity and Maiah Britcher.
