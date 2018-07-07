Charlie and Nadine Brockert
Charlie and Nadine Brockert will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 12, 2018. Nadine Ann Clark and Charles Leslie Brockert were married July 12, 1968, in the chapel of Wesley United Methodist Church, Muscatine. Rev. Dave Higdon officiated the ceremony and Gene and Nancy Garvin attended the couple. Along with Jim and Linda Reynolds, who observed their 50th anniversary June 15, Charlie and Nadine renewed their vows at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, on June 16 with immediate family in attendance.
Their family includes sons, Matt (Tammy) and Dan, (former wife, Valerie); four grandchildren, Trevor (Samantha), Kevin (Adie Strong), Taylor (Toby Meyer) and Kynzey Brockert; and two great-grandchildren, Charleigh Lynn Brockert and Lane Meyer.
Charlie retired after 33 years at HNI. Nadine retired after 34 years at Monsanto Company. She currently serves on the Muscatine City Council representing the fourth ward.
All friends and relatives are invited to attend a party to be held at the Fruitland Community Center from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 14. The party will celebrate Charlie and Nadine's 50th anniversary and Matt and Tammy’s 25th anniversary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.