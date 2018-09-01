Butler-Bohnsack Wedding
Christine Butler, Storrs, Conn., the daughter of Davis and Eileen Butler, Storrs, and Taelor Bohnsack, Wilton, the son of Kevin and Julie Bohnsack, Wilton, were married Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Barn at Trinity Peak in Oconomowoc, Wis. The Rev. Eva Overholt officiated.
The bride attended E. O. Smith High School, the University of Connecticut and the University of Iowa. She is employed as a pediatric pharmacist at Children's Hospital in Wisconsin.
The groom attended Wilton High School and Grandview University, Des Moines. He is employed as a business and purchasing analyst at Hydrite Chemical Co., Brookfield, Wis.
After a wedding trip to Aruba the couple will make their home in Wauwatosa, Wis.
