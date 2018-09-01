Try 1 month for 99¢
Butler-Bohnsack Wedding
Buy Now

Taelor and Christine Bohnsack

Butler-Bohnsack Wedding

Christine Butler, Storrs, Conn., the daughter of Davis and Eileen Butler, Storrs, and Taelor Bohnsack, Wilton, the son of Kevin and Julie Bohnsack, Wilton, were married Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Barn at Trinity Peak in Oconomowoc, Wis. The Rev. Eva Overholt officiated.

The bride attended E. O. Smith High School, the University of Connecticut and the University of Iowa. She is employed as a pediatric pharmacist at Children's Hospital in Wisconsin.

The groom attended Wilton High School and Grandview University, Des Moines. He is employed as a business and purchasing analyst at Hydrite Chemical Co., Brookfield, Wis.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

After a wedding trip to Aruba the couple will make their home in Wauwatosa, Wis.

   

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments