Buttigieg addresses hate, health care at town hall in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — When Joe Reyes went to bed Monday night, he had no intention of traveling from his home in Bettendorf to see former South Bend, Ind., mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in Muscatine.
Reyes said he had been following Buttigieg’s candidacy and when he learned about the youngest candidate’s message of inclusiveness, it really struck a chord with him — especially, he said, contrasted with President Donald Trump. He decided Tuesday morning to make the trip to the event.
During Buttigieg’s town hall meeting at the Riverside Event Center, Reyes raised his hand. He later said no one was as surprised as him when Buttigieg called on him to ask a question. There was something that had been weighing heavy on his mind since late last year.
“Last month, we had hate material spread throughout the neighborhood,” Reyes said, swallowing nerves. “We had a Holocaust denier visit our neighborhood. As a minority, we cannot have things like that in this country. It’s dangerous. It’s dangerous not only to us but to our children.”
In speaking with his wife Wendy, an educator, regarding some of the in-service training — including applying a tourniquet and treating a gunshot wound — Reyes said it was similar to training he and his son (a combat medic in Iraq) had to take for deployment. He spoke with Buttigieg about this concern as well.
Buttigieg spoke about the importance of education and promised educators “help is on its way.” He said with a spouse who is a teacher, he has had an education on education. He spoke of limiting certain kinds of weaponry, which he described as the kind he carried when he served in the military in Afghanistan. He also said the country needs to not put as much emphasis on standardized testing. He commented that if teachers were “given the honor of soldiers and paid more like doctors, the country would be a better place.”
Reyes also said the incidents with hate material made him think of pre-war Germany in 1938. He scoffed at the flyers' message of “if you aren’t white, then you are not right."
“This is the last thing you should have to worry about, or your kids should have to worry about,” Buttigieg said.
He explained that when military members take up arms to serve the country, it’s with the understanding that teachers and students in the country won’t have to. He said national security meant that the U.S. needed to stop endless wars overseas, but needed to be secure at home.
“You cannot fully love a country if you hate half the people in it,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg began Tuesday's town hall with an opening statement, but he spent most of the time answering questions from the audience of about 250. When the subject turned to who his running mate would be, he opted to answer what he hoped to see in a running mate rather than a specific name.
“Balance is going to be very important,” he said. “When a candidate picks a running mate, it isn’t just a political decision. It’s the first presidential decision you make because the whole country has to live with that decision.”
He said the first criteria would be the ability to lead the nation in the event he was unable to serve. He explained that leadership would reflect the country being served and commented that leadership needed to be at least 50% women because that reflects the country. He said racial and geographical backgrounds would be a consideration, and he wants a running mate to be truthful in that the person “would tell you what you need to hear and not what you want to hear.”
Buttigieg also addressed several questions from attendees who are disabled and unable to work. He spoke of changes needed to the system that he believes encourages disabled people who can work not to. He talked about the rising cost of health care, education, and preparing for retirement. He also commented on the economy and making sure areas such as Muscatine were not left behind in economic growth in favor of larger areas.
“We need to make it more affordable to be an American right now,” he said.
He said measuring the growth in the economy should be done based on the lower 90% of the people in the nation rather than the top 10%.
Buttigieg ended the meeting with a message of hope for the future, saying the important thing is to plan for a future when Donald Trump isn’t president.
After the rally, Reyes said he thought Buttigieg spoke well.
Reyes said he was not normally a political person and attended his first caucus four years ago. Reyes said he was going to get out during the presidential race and would vote for “anybody but Trump.”