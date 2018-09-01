Try 1 month for 99¢
Colburn 50th Anniversary
Bruce and Vickie Colburn

Bruce and Vickie Colburn, Letts, Iowa, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 25.

Bruce Colburn and Vickie Carlson were married Aug. 25, 1968, in Muscatine.

They are the parents of Tamikka (Troy) Gardner, Muscatine; Brian (Jennifer) Colburn, Marion, Iowa; and Amanda Whalen, Derby, Kan. Grandchildren include Jackson, Wyatt and Cody, Marion; and Christopher, Monica and Melissa Derby.

Bruce retired as a programmer from The HON Company, Muscatine.

Vickie is a CNA.

