Mr. and Mrs. Monty Curry will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 23.
Linda Kay Littrel and Monty Curry were married at Wesley United Methodist Church by Rev. J. Henry Teele among family and friends. Tricia La Morticellia and Kathy Pagel Witte were bridesmaids and Ken Larson and Fred Kneer were groomsmen. Their two children are Jason (Hope) Curry and Jennifer (Greg) Vance, Colorado Springs. They also have three granddaughters, Laken Curry and Avalon and Olivia Vance as well as a grandson, Gage (Maggie) Curry.
