A man riding a bike on U. S. Highway 61 early Monday was injured in a hit-and-run crash, according to an Iowa State Patrol.
The crash happened at 4:50 a.m. Monday. Both the vehicle and the cyclist were northbound. The injured cyclist, whose name was not release Monday, was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria.
Iowa State Patrol, which continues the investigation, was assisted at the scene by Muscatine police and fire crews.
