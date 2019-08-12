{{featured_button_text}}
A man riding a bike on U. S. Highway 61 early Monday was injured in a hit-and-run crash, according to an Iowa State Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:50 a.m. Monday. Both the vehicle and the cyclist were northbound. The injured cyclist, whose name was not release Monday, was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria.

Iowa State Patrol, which continues the investigation, was assisted at the scene by Muscatine police and fire crews.

