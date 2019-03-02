Faces and Places: MHS Jazz Ensemble

MHS Jazz Ensemble first in competition
The MHS Jazz Ensemble gave an award-winning performance at the 6th annual Southeast Polk JazzFest held in Pleasant Hill on Feb. 9. Under the direction of Lee Plummer, Muscatine placed first in 4A competition as well as taking home outstanding awards for trumpet, trombone and saxophone sections.
The group also competed at the Liberty Jazz Festival in North Liberty on Feb. 15 and will perform at the 15th annual All-City Swing Dance 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Merrill Hotel in downtown Muscatine.
