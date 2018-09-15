Faces and Places

The Muscatine Soccer Club's u12 Purple Chargers won the Muscatine Fall Classic, Fields of Opportunity Tournament held on Sept. 1-2. Bottom row, from left: Tatiana Lopez, Bailey Othmer, Naomi Young, Alex Galloway, Vanessa Magana, Arianna De Alba. Top row: Alex Bitterman, Hayden Kirchner, Leah Othmer, Mallory Bruhn, Suhailey Zamudio, Kallie Kemper.
