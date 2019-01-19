Try 1 month for 99¢
Faces and Places

Queens donate stuffed animals

The queens from C&S Pageant Systems Inc. donated 50 stuffed animals to Unity Hospital in Muscatine for children admitted at the hospital. The stuffed animals will be given to children at the hospital to hug in an effort to help patients feel better.

Left to right: Victoria Francis, Little Miss Muscatine; Emily Lerch, Jr. Teen Muscatine; Lindsey Greer, Surgical Services; Sydney Thomas, Little Miss Princess; Eden Wheeler, Miss Jr. Muscatine; Rachel Pohl, Inpatient Director;  Kendall Heath, Little Miss Sunshine.
