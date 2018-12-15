Try 1 month for 99¢
Fruitland Queens

Fruitland Queens donate food and money to Carol Benac of the Lighthouse Food Pantry

On Dec. 8, the Fruitland Queens gathered donations of non-perishable items at the Muscatine Fareway. The Queens collected 340 pounds of food and $52 in cash donations to give to the Lighthouse Food Pantry located at Island Methodist Church. The items and a check were delivered to the pantry on Dec. 11. The Queens include Emma Vetter, Teen Miss Fruitland; Joslynn Rickey, Pre-Teen Miss Fruitland; Ava Kirk, Jr. Miss Fruitland; Elizabeth Alberhasky, Little Miss Fruitland; Macie Weikert, Tiny Miss Fruitland; and Alexis Baker, People's Choice Princess.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments