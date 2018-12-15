Breaking
Most Popular
-
Davenport police investigate stabbing
-
First convenience store-style Hy-Vee opens in Davenport
-
Davenport man charged in connection with September shooting
-
Street gang member arrested on drug, weapons and gang participation charges
-
Trial continues Wednesday in Bettendorf attorney sex abuse, prostitution case
promotion
Explore millions of historical pages from your local newspaper for just $7.95.
promotion
Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.