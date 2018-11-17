Try 1 month for 99¢
Faces and Places
Buy Now

Veterans' Day Meal at the Wilton American Legion Post 584

Front row (left to right): George Leggins, Kevin Wright, Glenna Van Atta, Lou Brammeier, Roger Bender, Mike Bollinger.

Back row (left to right): Jim Huston, Harold Ovesen, Gordon Arnold, Bill Voss, Greg Shuger, Kim Shuger, Jean Ahlrichs, Kenneth Conover and Phil Rutter.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments