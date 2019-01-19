Try 1 month for 99¢
Faces and Places

MSC Storm wins at 90FC Futsal Classic

The MSC Storm 04/05 girls were champions in the boys division at the 90FC Futsal Classic held Saturday, Dec. 29. 

Front row, from left: Perla Rios, Brooke Willems, Ally Franke, Lanie Weikert, Alexis Aguirre and Annabel Johnson.

Back row, from left: Darrah Ribbink, Elly Manning, Kaitlyn Holmes, Tess Santaniello, Abby Kemper, Gabby Lingle and Hadley Johnson.
