Faces and Places

MSC Storm wins at 90FC Futsal Classic
The MSC Storm 04/05 girls were champions in the boys division at the 90FC Futsal Classic held Saturday, Dec. 29.
Front row, from left: Perla Rios, Brooke Willems, Ally Franke, Lanie Weikert, Alexis Aguirre and Annabel Johnson.
Back row, from left: Darrah Ribbink, Elly Manning, Kaitlyn Holmes, Tess Santaniello, Abby Kemper, Gabby Lingle and Hadley Johnson.
