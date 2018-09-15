Try 1 month for 99¢
Faces and Places
Louisa-Muscatine 2018 Homecoming Court

Front row, from left: Mallory Hohenadel, Madison Madison Mashek, Kalli Leach, Mariah Pugh and Kathleen Hearn. Back row: Cody Calvelage, Karson Cantrell, Alexander Yerington and Keatyn Velez. Not pictured: Tyler Carter
