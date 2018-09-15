Faces and Places

Try 1 month for 99¢
The Muscatine Soccer Club 2004 Storm team won the championship at the EMSSC Labor Day Shootout in East Moline. The team went undefeated with nine different players combining to score 27 goals and only giving up three goals on the weekend. Front row, from left: Brooke Willems, Perla Rios, Abby Kemper, Sanaai Morel, Lanie Weikert. Middle row: Kaitlyn Holmes, Grace Zorich, Alivea Vigil, Ally Franke, Gracelyn Kies, Darrah Ribbink, Gabby Lingle. Back Row: Addie Brown, Indiana Stephens, Coach Dan Lingle. Not pictured: Deijah Vasquez, Tess Santaniello, Alexis Aguirre.
