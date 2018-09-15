Faces and Places

The Muscatine Soccer Club 2004 Storm team won the championship at the EMSSC Labor Day Shootout in East Moline. The team went undefeated with nine different players combining to score 27 goals and only giving up three goals on the weekend. Front row, from left: Brooke Willems, Perla Rios, Abby Kemper, Sanaai Morel, Lanie Weikert. Middle row: Kaitlyn Holmes, Grace Zorich, Alivea Vigil, Ally Franke, Gracelyn Kies, Darrah Ribbink, Gabby Lingle. Back Row: Addie Brown, Indiana Stephens, Coach Dan Lingle. Not pictured: Deijah Vasquez, Tess Santaniello, Alexis Aguirre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.