Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Faces and Places
Buy Now

Pictured from left-right:

Front row: Alexis Aguirre, Abby Kemper, Piper Seberg, Perla Rios, Tess Santaniello, Gracelyn Kies, Ally Franke, Darrah Ribbink

Back Row: Trainer Kevin Juarez, Trainer Dan Lingle, Sanaai Morel, Sophia Arzu, Alivea Vigil, Kaitlyn Holmes, Indiana Stephens, Gabby Lingle, Addie Brown, Lanie Weikert, Trainer John Pritchard

The Muscatine Soccer Club U14 girls were crowned champions of the June 8-10 MSC Summer Classic tournament. The team gave up just one goal on the weekend, winning 5-0 in the championship game. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments