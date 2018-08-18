Try 1 month for 99¢

Nancy and Gene Garvin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and card shower.

Nancy Bryant and Gene Garvin were married Aug. 30, 1958, in Muscatine with Rev. A.A. Buntenbach performing the ceremony. Donna Garvin was the Maid of Honor and Richard Garvin served as Best Man.

They were blessed with three children, Karla (Paul) Howard, Muscatine, and Julie (Kevin) Bohnsack and Cory (Michelle) Garvin, all of Wilton; eight grandchildren, Andrea Bohnsack, Lindsey (Carlos) Howard, Taelor (Christine) Bohnsack, Courtney Howard and Chase, Josh, Ben and Ting Garvin.

Cards may be sent to: 517 E. 11th St., Muscatine, IA.

