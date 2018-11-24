Try 3 months for $3

H. Frank Martin 80th Birthday 

The family of H. Frank Martin will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 at 1574 Washington St., Muscatine. Refreshments will be served.

