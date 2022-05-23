A motorcyclist allegedly eluding police crashed into the back of a car in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – A man trying to elude Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies was injured Sunday afternoon when he ran his motorcycle into the back of a car on Highway 61 as officers pursued him.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Cameron Bailey Johnson, 19, of Davenport, was driving a 2004 Honda CBF600RR motorcycle southbound on Highway 61 at milepost 95 at 3:28 p.m. eluding law enforcement. At the same time Michael R. Sage of Prophetstown, Ill., was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion southbound. The motorcycle sped toward the Fusion and was unable to stop. The motorcycle struck the rear of the car.

Johnson was transported by Muscatine Ambulance to UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine, the report said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The motorcycle was totaled and the car suffered minor damage. Sage complained of neck pain but refused treatment and drove off.

Johnson was cited for operating a vehicle in a reckless, erratic, careless, or negligent manner and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

