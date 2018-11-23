WEST LIBERTY — Officials in West Liberty are considering removing an aging generator from the city's power plant. The diesel fired Fairbanks Morse generator was built in the early 1940s and placed in West Liberty in the early 1970s.
During a work session preceding Tuesday night's City Council Meeting, Electrical Supervisor Jon Meade told the council the generator's operation is hampered by EPA restrictions. There are also concerns about availability of parts and of experienced mechanics capable of working on the aging equipment.
"It's getting about time that we talk about putting more money into it or consider other alternatives," Meade told the council.
The power plant can meet the city's peak electrical needs without the old generator, but an expansion may be necessary in the future, he said.
It would cost $176,000 to remove the generator. City Manager Lawrence McNaul said the cost to repair would be more than that.
A feasibility study, which would cost $10,000 to $15,000, would recommend a size for a replacement generator, which would run on natural gas. McNaul added the ongoing electronic transformer/switchgearupgrade project at the power plant should be completed first.
During the regular meeting, the council approved Change Order No. 6 of $75,408 to L.E. Meyers Co. of Marshalltown for the transformer/switchgear project, increasing the contract amount to $978,470. The increase was related to a responsibility issue that was discussed in closed session during the council's Nov. 6 meeting. Council Member Diane Beranek cast the lone dissenting vote Tuesday night. "I'm voting 'no' on this," she commented. "This just totally pisses me off."
Tuesday night's work session also included an update of WeLead West Liberty activities, presented by WeLead Executive Director Sandee Buysee-Baker. "The challenge for our businesses is to find a qualified workforce," she said. Concerns include affordable housing and few local contractors.
Year-to-date accomplishments include establishing a strategic plan and identifying goals. Buysee-Baker said talks continue with the University of Iowa about locating a biomass project in West Liberty. "There's no promises it will land in West Liberty, but they like the spot," she told the council. "You have a good relationship with them."
Tuesday was Buysee-Baker's last day on the job. She suggested the next director be brought on as a city employee. She requested the city again provide a $57,000 annual contribution to the organization. "Your support provided capital funding for what we needed to do," she said. "Thank you for that."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
- Approved payment of claims totaling $765,675.
- Approved providing $1,953 of RAGBRAI proceeds to the Chamber of Commerce.
- Approved waiver of construction permit fees totaling $495 for rebuilding of Heritage Hall on the Muscatine County Fairgrounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.