MUSCATINE — Annette D. Cahill, charged in the 26-year old bludgeoning death of Corey Lee Wieneke, wants the case dropped.
Cahill, 56, of Tipton, is set to go to trial March 6 in Muscatine County to face the first-degree murder charge. She was arrested May 31.
In a motion to dismiss filed Jan. 11, Cahill said the investigation went cold between 2002 and 2017, and several suspects and witnesses have died since the murder occurred in 1992.
Wieneke's fiancee found his body Oct. 13, 1992, in his Muscatine County home. He died by blunt force trauma, according to the criminal complaint filed against Cahill, then known as Annette Hazen. They had a sexual relationship and had a heated argument about another woman the morning he was found dead.
Cahill admitted to going to Wieneke's home the day he died, but denied seeing him. But she allegedly gave conflicting accounts of her whereabouts that morning. Before the murder weapon was found, Cahill allegedly told someone Wieneke had been killed by a baseball bat.
In her motion, Cahill argued she has cooperated with law enforcement and claims "no significant law enforcement investigation was conducted in this homicide case between approximately July 2002 and December 2017."
That month, the motion states, police began to investigate a claim from a 9-year-old child, who alleged to have overheard Cahill confess to the murder. The story was corroborated by the child's mother.
Cahill said the child alleged another person also heard the confession, but police failed to interview the other witness before Cahill was charged. The child allegedly told West Liberty Police about the alleged confession in 2001, but officers did not act on it until December 2017.
Cahill also argues the case should be dismissed because three suspects and six witnesses have died since 1992 and "at least one important suspect critical to the defendant’s defense has died. Prior to his death, the suspect in question had admitted on two separate occasions to killing Mr. Wieneke."
The state, represented by attorney Alan Ostergren, filed a resistance Friday. The motion will be heard Monday at the Muscatine County Courthouse.
