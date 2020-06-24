Askew says supervisors' use of personal email raises questions

MUSCATINE — The discovery that four of the five Muscatine County Board supervisors use personal email for county business has left one board candidate wondering if responses to Freedom of Information Act requests have been incomplete.
Edward Askew was seeking information on the hiring of interim county attorney James Barry and the county’s contract with former county attorney Alan Ostergren when he learned that all of the supervisors except Doug Holiday had been using private email accounts. The county does not have access to the private email accounts.
“If you have private emails, you have no record of what was discussed,” Askew said. “If you start private emails once you get sworn into office then that is an indication there is an ongoing pattern of conduct to circumvent open meetings. Otherwise, you would have a record of what you are talking about.”
Askew said he had been given, and charged for, several copies of the same emails. He added Nathan Mather had said during open session that he had spoken with references provided by Barry. No list of references was given in the FOIA response.
FOIA is a series of laws designed to ensure the public has access to public records of governing bodies. The laws include all government records except for information deemed confidential, which may include personal information on an employee, materials involving pending litigation or information that could compromise a government entity’s position in a business deal.
Anyone can request public records, and the governmental entity has 10 to 20 days to respond. In some cases the governmental entity can charge a fee for the work required to create the documents, which is at the discretion of the department creating them.
According to information received from another FOIA request, the four supervisors used private email accounts from the time they were elected until mid-May when they were assigned county email addresses. On the county’s website, emails to reach the county supervisors are all county addresses.
Muscatine County Supervisor Nathan Mather said when he took office in 2017 he was asked for an email where he could be reached and he gave the email address he normally used. He said he didn't recall ever having a discussion about the supervisors getting county email addresses. Mather said he had looked at what the other supervisors were doing and they had been using their own email addresses.
"Someone raised some issues about that so we decided that we could go to a county email," Mather said. "There was no problem with that."
Randy Evans, the executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council said elected officials using private email accounts is permissible under Iowa law, but the contents are applicable to the same open records laws as any other official document.
“Governments that want to keep things secret are able to use the cost of retrieving emails as a way of discouraging the public from asking,” Evans said. “The problem is, particularly in cases where an official has a public account and a personal account, if they are using a personal account for government business, it clearly suggests an inclination for trying to move their communications somewhere they wouldn’t be accessible to snoopy journalists.”
Askew also said he was charged $50 for a FOIA request, which is allowed under the law. He commented that the request had to be examined by an attorney before it was released.
Evans said the biggest problem with FOIA requests in Iowa is governments having an attorney review the documents and charging as a way to price public records out of the hands of citizens.
“The law allows but doesn’t require the government to seek reimbursement for the time that government employees spend fulfilling a public records request,” Evans said. “The place where it becomes the thorniest is when they want to have a lawyer review records for any confidential information. Lawyers’ hourly rate is more than it would be for a clerk to retrieve the records. That’s where the real money starts piling up.”
Askew said he also has had problems getting copies of county emails on the Bayer Inc. server, which is where supervisor Santos Saucedo works.
