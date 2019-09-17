The next phase of work on State Street in Bettendorf is moving forward, as its begun the process of city approval.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance change for three lots on State Street. The ordinance change would change the zoning of 1504 and 1510 State St. as well as 311 15th St. from C-3 General Business to C-2 Community Commercial District.
Zoning those lots C-2 makes the zoning fit with the rest of the area, Community Development Director John Soenksen said. “The developer is ready to move with the redevelopment of that block, and feels it would be best to have the entire block under the same zoning and is asking to have that small portion rezoned to C-2 to match the rest of that block.”
The area is owned by developer Build to Suit, who also built the Bridges Lofts directly behind the area slated for an ordinance change.
In an interview after the meeting, Soenksen said the plan is to have the area developed into a four-story building that has retail and restaurants on the first floor with the other three floors designated for office space. The rest of the area would be used for parking. “Parking in the downtown’s always been a problem. We have businesses up and down State St. that only have on-street parking,” he said. “So he’s going to be interested in that, and think it would be a very attractive development.”
The topic of replatting the lots to combine them will be discussed at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning meeting.
In other news, the Council voted 7-0 to approve a partnership agreement with Visit Quad-Cities, Frontier Hospitality Group, TBK Bank Sports Complex and Middle & 80 for the hiring of a Sports Development Manager as part of the consent agenda.
“While the TBK Bank Sports Complex is thriving, there is a desire to expand the reach and national presence. By doing so, greater numbers of teams, tourists, and consumers from outside the Quad Cities will come to Bettendorf, experience the community, and infuse valuable dollars into our economy,” the motion reads. “This scenario is a win/win for all involved parties. More weekly hotel room nights, more retail sales, more teams exposed, and a greater tourism impact for the Quad Cities.”
The Manager will be hired by Visit Quad-Cities. Bettendorf’s contribution is expected to be $35,000 annually for two years, coming from either the hotel/motel tax or the sales tax rebate award reimbursement coming from TBK Bank Sports Complex.
