Editor’s note: Only births reported to the Muscatine Journal are included in this report. Note: Announcements must be submitted within 60 days of the birth to be considered for publication.
- Clea Jean Black, daughter of Kelly (Lane) and Douglas Black, Muscatine, was born Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Grandparents include the late Ken Lane, Michele Lane and Michael "Mick" and Sally Black, all of Muscatine.
- MaryJane Rose Stalkfleet Schmelzer, daughter of Jessica Schmelzer and Dillon Stalkfleet, Muscatine, was born Tuesday, Dec. 25, in Muscatine.