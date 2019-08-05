MUSCATINE — A Muscatine resident alleges fuel in the municipal gas dock is contaminated with water and damaged his boat. He is seeking nearly $3,000 from the city.
The city says there is minimal water in the tank, and the fuel is fine.
Tyson Goddard has had a boat at the marina for four years, but said problems began in late June, when the gas dock opened. After fueling there, he immediately noticed problems with 33-foot 1999 Rinker Fiesta Vee. The boat was using a lot of fuel, he said, wasn't able to level out and lost power. Just before the Fourth of July holiday, Goddard spoke with the Parks and Recreation Department, which manages the marina and dock. He said he was told the city would take care of the problems with the boat and the fuel tank, but after the initial conversation, he didn't hear anything.
"No one would call me back," he said.
Weeks went by without response, Goddard said. He filed a nearly $3,000 claim with his insurance company to recover losses from the city's insurance provider for the fuel purchases, costs from disposal of the fuel, and labor and parts to repair the boat.
An insurance adjuster visited Goddard several weeks ago, but he won't have any more information about his claim until next week.
He said he spends thousands at the marina during the summer and said the city's response was like "they spit in my face."
He said a friend purchased gas from the dock last week and had the same issue.
"Somebody is going to get out on the river and stall," he said, "and run through the rollers or get hit by a barge."
The city said the gas dock tank has been tested weekly since flood water receded enough for crews to prepare to open the station.
"Recent inspections have noticed a half-inch layer of water at the bottom of the gasoline tank, but testing has confirmed that the gasoline and water are not mixing," spokesman Kevin Jenison said. "In fact, the gasoline has tested negative to any water contamination. The amount of water at the bottom is very minimal and within acceptable limits per industry standards."
Parks and Recreation Department staff have consulted with experts about how water got in the tank, and an inspection is scheduled for Tuesday. A report of the findings may reveal a cause for the accumulation of water or at least give the city more insight.
"Until then, it is a mystery that needs investigated," Jenison said. "The best news for our customers is that the gas they purchase is not contaminated with water."
For Goddard, the problem has soured his view of the marina, and at the end of the summer, he's done.
"After dealing with all this," he said, "I don't want to be a part of it anymore."
The cruiser is for sale, he said, not just because of the issue, but also because family commitments left little time to use it, and paying for a slip at the marina for a large boat is costly.
