MUSCATINE — The identities of the three individuals killed Monday in a Muscatine house fire are still undetermined.
"The deceased individuals recovered from the scene of the fire are not able to be identified by medical records or anything at this point," said Rich Hines, investigator with the Muscatine County Medical Examiner's Office.
He said, "pathology cannot identify the bodies without reasonable doubt."
A fourth person who was critically injured was taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City and is reported to be in a coma.
The cause of the fire was classified as "undetermined" by the Muscatine Fire Department. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman explained a cause is ruled undetermined, specifically in this case, when there are multiple sources of ignition where the fire originated.
"If we get to the point where we can't determine, beyond a reasonable doubt, what the cause is, then by professional standards, we have to classify it as undetermined," Hartman said.
He said "undetermined" is kind of a catch-all term that may be frustrating for the public to learn because one object such as a cigarette or a lighter is not identified as the cause of the fire. The location in the Clinton Street home where the fire is believed to have started had many objects that could have led to the blaze.
"In the area of origin," he said, "we have a lot of potentials, and I can't discard everything and get down to one."
The home did have smoke alarms, but it is unknown whether they were functional.
According to the news release from the Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:39 p.m. Monday night of a house fire initially in the 1800 block of Angle Street, Muscatine. The actual location was determined to be 104 Clinton St. shortly after.
Before crews arrived, they were notified of persons possibly trapped in the home, which was confirmed on arrival. Fire was coming from windows and doors on the north and south sides of the building. Paramedics recovered a person outside a window and transported them to Trinity Muscatine in critical condition.
Crews fought the fire in "extreme heat, smoke and flame conditions" and multiple rooms were entirely engulfed in fire. Once firefighters entered the rooms, they found the three bodies.
The total material loss in the fire is estimated at more than $80,000 from heavy fire damage on the first and second floors, with smoke and water damage in the basement, the news release read. The home was assessed at $57,000.
American Red Cross were called to the scene and will assist as it can. A pet cat was rescued and received care from a local veterinarian office.
Approximately 30 firefighters from Muscatine Fire, and the Fruitland and Wilton volunteer fire departments responded, including off duty personnel. One firefighter received a minor injury during the response, but did not require medical treatment.
The Muscatine Police Department also assisted during the incident and are assisting in the investigation along with the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office.
