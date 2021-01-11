Bringing new life to an old favorite: Couple seeks new uses for Skateland building

MUSCATINE – While Skateland in Muscatine closed its doors in 2000 and the building has mostly sat empty at 701 Orange Street for 20 years, a couple newly arrived in Muscatine hopes to breathe life into the building as they plan events for the 9,700 square foot building.

Dustin and Kari Finley bought the building exactly one month after they were married in November 2019. They were looking for space that Kari could use for her gymnastics classes named “Rock Tumble Roll (RTR),” and the large 70 year old maple skating and dance floor fit the bill perfectly. They had no way of knowing that just a few months down the road the COVID-19 pandemic would cause much of the country to have to close, including all gyms in Iowa.

“We bought it specifically for RTR,” Dustin said. “We had to shut down for a couple of months. We have been doing private lessons since then. That is pretty much what we have been doing for the last six months.”

The Finleys join a long line of entrepreneurs who have worked to find a new use for the old building. In past years it has served in many capacities, including a weight gym, a dance studio, and several others. After the Finleys purchased the building, a Tae Kwon Do class rented space from them. Dustin said the class was one of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic as holding group classes became too difficult.